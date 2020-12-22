Volunteer photo

The Michigan City Police Department is congratulating Emergency Management volunteer Brandelle Rogers as 2020 EMA volunteer of the year. This year, she volunteered more than 200 hours of service to the organization. EMA volunteers assist the police with traffic control and security at all major events including parades, charity walks and runs, and other annual events. Volunteers also train throughout the year in preparation of assisting with natural disasters. In 2020, 25 EMA volunteers donated more than 2,200 hours of volunteer time, 1,800 of those specifically dedicated to traffic control at COVID-related food distributions throughout the city.

 Photo provided / Michigan City Police Dept.

