The Michigan City Mainstreet Association will award a $5,000 prize for an original mural on the rear façade of 725 Franklin St. (Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant) in the Uptown Arts District. The deadline for artists to submit their applications and proposals is March 15. MCMA wants to have this new artwork in place by June 1. All artists are invited to apply and a single applicant will be chosen. Artists interested in this opportunity can review more details and the specific application requirements at murals.theuptownartssistrict.com.
La PORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte is offering scholarship awards to students pursuing a degree in a health or wellness field. In addition to multiple scholarships through HFL, opportunities funded by the La Porte Hospital Auxiliary are also accessible. A total of $100,000 will be awarded and the application window will be open through March 26. Applications must be submitted through HFL’s online grant portal at hflaporte.org/scholarships.
