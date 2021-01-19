INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials reported fewer new coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations Tuesday as the state’s downward trend that began late last year continued into 2021.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,756 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 595,436. It was the second straight day health officials reported fewer than 3,000 cases.
Another 126 deaths were also reported, raising the toll to 9,092 confirmed and 374 probable deaths, ISDH said.
There were 41 new cases and 3 more deaths reported in La Porte County, raising the totals to 8,867 infected and 158 dead, according to ISDH. The county’s 7-day positivity rate was 16.3 percent for all tests reported, and 24 percent for unique individuals tested.
The state agency also reported that 2,332 Indiana residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday – the fewest since early November, after the state saw a steep increase beginning in September for coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations and new infections.
Of those being treated, 525 were in intensive care, marking a nine-week low.
Adding a total of 25,474 new cases in the week ending Sunday, Indiana reported 32 percent fewer cases of the virus that it did the previous week, according to state health department data.
Across Indiana, cases fell in all 92 counties, with the greatest declines recorded in Marion, Allen and Tippecanoe counties.
La Porte County remained in the red on the state’s virus spread threat level map, with 489 weekly cases per 100,000 residents, and a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 17.85 percent.
Porter, Lake, Jasper and Marshall counties also are in the red level for the week, while St. Joseph, Starke, Pulaski and Newton counties were in the orange level in Northwest Indiana.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday morning, more than 317,000 Hoosiers had received their first dose, and nearly 72,000 were fully vaccinated.
