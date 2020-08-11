MICHIGAN CITY —Leeds Public House is hoping to help nonprofits that are continuing to cancel fundraising events in 2020 in light of COVID-19, and this month will be focusing on the Washington Park Zoological Society.
“Our Leeds Project Heart has an even bigger role now that many nonprofits around the region cannot hold their annual events, which not only bring funding, but also awareness,” said Leeds Public House owner Denise Burns.
“Our enhanced monthly community initiative donates 50 percent of proceeds from a special drink as well as helps spread the word about what the organization needs today.”
Project Heart’s fundraising component was changed up when the Michigan City restaurant was able to open its doors again. The shift to a monthly avenue brings in Libations for Donations, allowing for further opportunities to provide financial assistance, she said.
Throughout August, a uniquely crafted cocktail will support the Washington Park Zoological Society. Jake’s Jungle Juice is a blend of Sugar Island Spiced Rum, Aperol, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice and agave syrup.
“The Washington Park Zoological Society is a nonprofit membership organization that supports the mission of the zoo,” Zoological Society President Johnny Stimley said.
“It’s a separate volunteer group whose purpose is to generate public interest, promote, raise funds for acquisition of animals (many are rescue animals), veterinary expenses, improvements for the zoo facilities and acquiring grants.”
Stimley said the pandemic has hit hard.
“COIVD has impacted us with the cancelation of some of our bigger fundraisers, such as Brew at the Zoo and Zoobilee, and all zoo camps,” he said. “In addition, the Zoo has been closed for many months this year and when it was open, it was limited to 50 percent occupancy.”
The featured drink’s moniker is a nod to the Zoo’s roots. The Washington Park Zoo was launched in 1925 with a retired animal trainer wanting his pet – a brown bear named Jake – to make new friends.
Jake was moved to the Washington Park lakefront and the public began flocking to see him, which led to the creation of the Zoo. Jake is remembered with a statue that greets guests today.
“The Zoo is truly a region gem that has entertained generations of kids and adults,” Burns said. “We, as a community, are showing our support to ensure that the Zoo is around for many more years.”
Stimley said the community can get involved by donating, purchasing memberships or sponsorships, and volunteering. The Zoo staff also maintains a wish list of items that the zoo needs for the animals. For more information, visit www.washington parkzoo.com.
Leeds is always looking for new nonprofits to spotlight through its monthly Leeds Project Heart, Burns said. To become a part of the initiative, contact general manager Dave Roberts at 219-814-4530 or droberts@leedspublic house.com. For more information, visit leedspublic house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.