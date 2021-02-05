INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are pulling the plug on a bill that would prohibit employers from requiring workers from getting immunizations against COVID-19 or any other disease.
The measure, introduced by Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse, would have allowed employees to decline vaccinations for medical, religious or reasons of personal “conscience.” They would also be allowed to sue an employer that required immunizations as a condition of employment.
Republican Sen. Phil Boots, who chairs the Senate Committee on Pensions and Labor, said there would be no additional hearings or committee votes on the bill.
“There was simply not enough support for the bill to move forward in the legislative process,” Boots said in a statement.
"Many of my colleagues felt that federal exemptions are adequate protections already existing and that the bill went too far in the potential employer penalties.”
Those backing the bill said it’s necessary to protect personal freedom, and that Hoosiers should be able to decide for themselves whether to get any vaccinations.
Several dozen supporters rallied for the bill at the Statehouse Wednesday morning. Many did not wear masks.
As of Friday, 661,033 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 191,247 were fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Hoosiers 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are eligible to receive a vaccine. To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
On Friday, the health department reported 1,529 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 635,171. Another 49 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 11,280 confirmed and 406 probable deaths.
There were 20 new cases and 1 death reported in La Porte County, raising the local totals to 9,460 infected and 189 dead, according to ISDH.
