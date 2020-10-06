The newest acquisition at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum is the jail door from the La Porte County Courthouse in Michigan City. From left are La Porte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, Museum director Keri Teller Jakubowski and Museum Board president Bruce Johnson.
Photos provided / La Porte County Historical Society Museum
The door was installed at the museum in La Porte by a crew from Marquiss Electric in Michigan City. From left are Michal Wroblewski, Wally Wroblewski, Ed Miltenberger, Jakubowski and Branden Eaton.
