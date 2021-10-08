CAPTRUST Community Foundation presented a donation to the Franciscan Health Foundation for the Center of Hope. From left are, CAPTRUST VP Kelly Shikany, consultant and relationship manager Mindy Reineke, executive assistant and participant education coordinator Anisha Curless, Franciscan Health Michigan City vice president of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen, director of emergency services Mike Combs, SANE coordinator Lori Bridegroom, RN; and CAPTRUST VP Tom Muldowney.
MICHIGAN CITY – Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Center of Hope will further its mission to provide compassionate trauma care to survivors of abuse, with help from a $10,000 grant from the CAPTRUST Community Foundation.
Kelly Shikany, CAPTRUST vice president and financial advisor, presented the gift, noting that the CAPTRUST office in Chesterton applied for the grant during the Foundation’s second annual Day of Giving.
