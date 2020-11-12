Veterans will now get free lifetime passes to all national parks, thanks to Indiana Dunes National Park fee program supervisor Ryan Koepke, who last summer asked the secretary of the interior why they did not already get them. Koepke, left, is shown with other park employees celebrating the designation of the national park in Northwest Indiana.
Veterans will now get free lifetime passes to all national parks, thanks to Indiana Dunes National Park fee program supervisor Ryan Koepke, who last summer asked the secretary of the interior why they did not already get them. Koepke, left, is shown with other park employees celebrating the designation of the national park in Northwest Indiana.
Photo provided / Indiana Dunes National Park
Koepke, shown handing out fliers at the former Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, said the new passes are “the least we should be doing for people who have served our country in the military.”
PORTER — Thanks to a suggestion from a La Porte County resident, military residents can now get free admission to Indiana Dunes National Park, and all other national parks across the country.
On Aug. 19, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt visited Indiana Dunes National Park to tour the area and learn about possible projects that could be funded through the Great American Outdoors Act, a statement from the park said.
