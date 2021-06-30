Marquette Catholic graduate and Marquette University senior Margaret Beeler of Long Beach holds a copy of her first book, “Sacred: Eslura’s Call,” and the original copy of the story, which she wrote at age 12.
Photo provided
The book is a work of young adult fantasy, and the author, who writes as M.C. Beeler, will be signing copies Friday at Unsalted No Sharks on Franklin Street in Michigan City.
Beeler said she started writing around age 6, and still spends much of her time at a writing desk. When not there, she spends a lot of time with her goldendoodle, Lizzie, and playing Nintendo.
Photos provided
Beeler leans on a stack of the books, which were released on June 24 and available in hardback, paperback and e-book editions at online booksellers, including Amazon.
LONG BEACH — Margaret Beeler has been writing stories since she was 6 years old, and started to work on her first novel at age 12. Last week, the now 21-year-old Long Beach resident had that work published.
“Sacred, Eslura’s Calling,” the first book in a series aimed at young adults, was released on June 24 by Half Sun Press, and is now available in hardback, paperback and e-book formats on Amazon and other online booksellers.
