LONG BEACH — Margaret Beeler has been writing stories since she was 6 years old, and started to work on her first novel at age 12. Last week, the now 21-year-old Long Beach resident had that work published.

“Sacred, Eslura’s Calling,” the first book in a series aimed at young adults, was released on June 24 by Half Sun Press, and is now available in hardback, paperback and e-book formats on Amazon and other online booksellers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.