The Rev. James Timberlake Lane receives a diabetes test during the Fan Out Diabetes program on Sunday at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Franciscan Health Michigan City is sponsoring the programs at churches in the Black community.
Members of the congregation received information on healthy eating and exercise from Diana Riley, Franciscan diabetes educator, along with free screenings and insurance enrollment assistance during the first session.
Nile Williams, left, Franciscan Health MC's community health coordinator, poses with Lane and his wife Latrecia Williams during the first of two sessions Sunday. Those who attended are asked to attend the second part on Nov. 21 following Sunday services.
The Rev. James Timberlake Lane receives a diabetes test during the Fan Out Diabetes program on Sunday at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Franciscan Health Michigan City is sponsoring the programs at churches in the Black community.
Photos provided
Members of the congregation received information on healthy eating and exercise from Diana Riley, Franciscan diabetes educator, along with free screenings and insurance enrollment assistance during the first session.
Nile Williams, left, Franciscan Health MC's community health coordinator, poses with Lane and his wife Latrecia Williams during the first of two sessions Sunday. Those who attended are asked to attend the second part on Nov. 21 following Sunday services.
Carlos Williams is tested for diabetes on Sunday. At the second session, follow-up screenings are conducted, and information is provided on health planning, along with referral information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.