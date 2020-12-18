Kevin McGinnis, Jr., left, and Duane Kelley, president, of the Ancient Order of Hibernians-McGinnis by the Lake Division, load donations to be taken to the Sandcastle Castle Shelter for Homeless Families following a fundraising event Saturday, Dec. 5. at McGinnis Pub in Michigan City.
Photo provided / Ancient Order of Hibernians-McGinnis by the Lake Division
The fundraiser also helped the Hibernians present a check to the Sand Castle Shelter. From left are Kelley; Tammy Rosebaum, program coordinator for Sand Castle; Jim Musial, executive director of Citizens Concerned for the Homeless; and Santa (McGinnis).
Santa Claus (McGinnis) and Kelley deliver gifts for residents of the shelter after the fundraising event. McGinnis is the founder and a member of the local AOH chapter.
