INDIANAPOLIS — La Porte County has been placed into the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread, state health officials announced Wednesday, but it’s far from alone.
The new state county metric map had La Porte, Porter, Starke, Marshall and Jasper counties in red in Northwest Indiana; while Lake and St. Joseph were in the next highest orange category.
“La Porte County is officially in the red, meaning we’ve seen very high positivity rates and community spread,” La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody said in a Facebook post.
“We can help one another and especially our most vulnerable neighbors, friends and families simply by:
Wearing Masks
Physical distancing
Washing hands
Limiting gatherings to the immediate family during the New Year’s holiday
“This change in our status means it’s now more important than ever to do our part and help prevent the spread of the virus,” Dermody said. “We must do all we can to keep our community healthy, businesses open and our local healthcare system operating.”
Overall, nearly half of Indiana counties were rated with the highest risk level of coronavirus spread after state officials corrected a flaw in reporting.
The Indiana State Department of Health tracking map labeled 45 of the state’s 92 counties in the most dangerous red category, up 21 from a week earlier. Forty-six other counties were in the next-riskiest orange rating of the four-level system, which is updated weekly.
Only east-central Indiana’s Jay County was rated “moderate risk,” the first county in four weeks to enter the yellow category.
A software error has caused underreporting in statewide COVID-19 positivity rates and for individual counties since the pandemic began, state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced last week.
The fix, published Wednesday, raised Indiana’s rate by 2.3 percentage points, bringing the reported positivity rate to 14.1 percent for all tests administered as of Dec. 22. Although Box previously said some smaller counties could see a decline in their positivity rate after the changes, only six counties across the state recorded rates below 10 percent, a drop from 15 counties before the revisions.
The red level is attained when a county has 200 or more cases per 100,000 residents and a 7-day positivity rate for all tests taken of 15 percent or higher. This week’s ratings, based on the previous week’s figures, had La Porte County with 473 cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of 15.78 percent and rising.
The ISDH on Wednesday reported 4,819 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 505,017. Another 109 deaths were also reported, raising the toll to 7,812 confirmed and 348 probable deaths.
There were 75 new cases and 2 more deaths reported in La Porte County, raising the pandemic totals to 7,414 infected and 135 dead. The county’s 7-day positivity rate for all tests reported was at 16 percent, while the rate for unique individuals tested was at 23.1 percent.
“Please don’t get numb to these numbers,” Box said about the deaths.
“The number of new cases this week has declined from what we have seen in recent weeks. However, it’s too soon to say that we have turned a corner, and we do expect that the number of cases are going to bounce back up in the coming weeks.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb also announced another extension of his COVID-19 executive order, this time through Jan. 24. The order keeps Indiana in a state of emergency, including extending mandates for social distancing and masking.
However, Holcomb did lift the temporary ban on elective procedures at hospitals.
“Still there is stress and strain there for sure, but it has improved,” Holcomb said. “We have worked with our hospitals, worked with individual hospitals, and they’ve requested and assured us they can continue to manage going forward.”
According to county and state health officials, some of the changes taking effect because of the county’s red status include:
Limiting social gatherings to 25 people; and the La Porte County Health Department may not accept or approve plans for events that request more attendees or participants
K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue but attendance is limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians plus their minor children
Social and holiday gathering participation is not advised
Vulnerable populations should remain isolated
Suspending all senior center activities
The ISDH will meet with local public health officials, health care providers, elected officials, school leaders and other key stakeholders to discuss actions to be taken, with state agencies providing further support upon request.
The county is asked to evaluate the source of positive tests; and undertake targeted testing, quarantine and isolation.
The La Porte Community School Corporation announced that all students will learn remotely for at least the first week back from winter break – Jan. 4-8. Remote learners will maintain their normal schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.