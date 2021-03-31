A total of 12 students recently graduated from the Promise Jr / Sr High School at the La Porte Juvenile Correctional Facility. Three earned Core 40 diplomas; seven earned TASC; and two obtained General Education diplomas.
Promise principal Travis Anderson and Juvenile Facility warden Jason Smiley addressed the graduates. Smiley said it was “great to see these young women take advantage of the opportunities that have been given to them during a difficult time in their lives to help create a better future for themselves.”
Photos provided / Indiana Dept. of Correction
La PORTE — The 12 students who recently graduated from the Promise Jr/Sr High School at the La Porte Juvenile Correctional Facility “worked incredibly hard and overcame many challenges” to accomplish the milestone.
“I’m extremely proud of the 12 graduates and our education staff,” principal Travis Anderson said. “They have all persevered through the unforeseen circumstances that were caused by the pandemic.
