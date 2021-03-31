La PORTE — The 12 students who recently graduated from the Promise Jr/Sr High School at the La Porte Juvenile Correctional Facility “worked incredibly hard and overcame many challenges” to accomplish the milestone.

“I’m extremely proud of the 12 graduates and our education staff,” principal Travis Anderson said. “They have all persevered through the unforeseen circumstances that were caused by the pandemic.

