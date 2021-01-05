Eight-year-old Sasha Dempsey shakes hands with Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk of the Michigan City Police Department on Monday after delivering — with the assistance of her sister and parents — a few cases of water; 82 goody bags filled with notepads, pens, snacks and homemade magnets that read “You’re my hero” for all the MCPD officers and civilian staff; and two bags of dog treats and toys for the department's K9s. Her mother, Valeria Yudina, looks on.
At the start of the tour, Urbanczyk shows Sasha and Erica the display of firearms seized during criminal investigations. He explained the weapons are put in the display after court cases are concluded.
Photos by Matt Fritz
Sasha Demsey, 8, and her sister, Erika Hartnett, 12, present their 82 goody bags to Urbanczyk, left, and MCPD officer Jason Costigan on Monday.
During a tour of the station that followed the donation of gifts, Urbanczyk shows sisters Erica and Sasha the recognition awards officers earn through service to the community.
Urbanczyk shows Erica and Sasha one of the body cameras worn by MCPD officers. Against the wall is a docking station where the cameras download their hours of footage.
The goody bags weren't just for human officers. Two bags were specially made for the department's K9s, and were stuffed full of dog treats and toys.
One of the 82 goody bags filled with notepads, pens, snacks and homemade magnets that were donated by 8-year-old Sasha Dempsey to MCPD officers on Monday.
