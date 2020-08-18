MICHIGAN CITY — A man found floating in Lake Michigan on Friday night remained in a coma at a Chicago hospital on Monday, according to a friend of the family.
He was one of several people rescued from the water in Northwest Indiana during a weekend in which Beach Hazard Warnings were issued, warning swimmers to stay out of the water due to rip currents.
The Michigan City Fire Department answered a 911 call about 7 p.m. Friday on the beach between Stops 5 and 6, according to public information officer Jason Weiss.
“We did respond to a drowning report,” he said. “The victim was pulled from the water by bystanders. When we arrived on scene we provided patient care until La Porte County EMS arrived on scene.
“They then took over patient care and transported the victim to the hospital.”
County EMS director Andrew McGuire said they were dispatched to 600 Lakeshore Dr., where a man had been pulled from the water.
CPR was started by bystanders and continued by MCFD first responders, he said.
“Our crews arrived and took over care and performed Advanced Life Support procedures. The patient was transported to Franciscan [Health Michigan City] with pulses and in critical condition.”
The patient was a 38- or 39-year-old man, according to a woman who contacted the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.
The woman reported that the man, who may have been renting a beach house in Michigan City, was pulled out of Lake Michigan and remains in critical condition at the University of Chicago Hospital.
“Apparently he was found floating facedown in the water,” according to Dave Benjamin of the GLSRP.
The incident was one of four drownings or near-drownings that occurred over the weekend in Northwest Indiana, a period during which the National Weather Service had advised people to stay out of the water.
In Portage, the body of an Illinois teenager was found Monday morning after a weekend search off the Portage Riverwalk beach.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed the body was found in 7 feet of water just after 11 a.m. by a Portage Fire Department diver.
First responders were initially dispatched Saturday dispatched to reports of five people in distress as a result of strong rip currents, according to IDNR spokeswoman Terrie Millefoglie.
Four of the five were removed from the water and transported to area hospitals, but the teen was not found. One of the four taken to hospitals remains in critical condition, Benjamin said.
Millefoglie said it was one of numerous calls for water rescues over the weekend.
The other drowning occurred at Porter Beach.
Benjamin said he was on the scene at Porter Beach where a victim was pulled from the water. They “were unresponsive with no signs of life when transported in an ambulance to the hospital,” he said.
The 21-year-old Illinois man was transported to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, where he died in the intensive care unit Sunday night, according to the Porter County Coroner’s office.
Reports were also received of Lake Michigan rescues Sunday in Gary and Beverly Shores; and in Holland, Michigan, where the victim remains hospitalized in serious condition, according to the GRSRP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.