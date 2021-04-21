MICHIGAN CITY – FamilyWize, which has been helping United Way communities save on prescription medications since 2008, is combining its brand with SingleCare, a national leader in prescription savings cards.
As the transition from FamilyWize to SingleCare begins, they will continue to partner with more than 800 local United Ways, United Way Worldwide, American Heart Association, Mental Health America, and many other organizations that work to help communities, according to a statement from the La Porte County United Way.
