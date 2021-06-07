MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Common Council passed a resolution last week bringing local regulations in line with state law as it pertains to council representation at meetings.
After a year of mostly virtual meetings because of the pandemic, Michigan City has transitioned to a hybrid structure, meeting in person in the Council Chambers at City Hall – but also offering an online forum for council members and members of the public who may not be ready to attend in person.
