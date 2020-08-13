La PORTE — The city of La Porte is encouraging individuals behind on city utility payments to set up a payment plan, according to Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun.
Parthun said the city suspended shut offs, penalties for late payments and delinquency notices at the start of the pandemic in March. As people are getting back to work, she said procedures in the billing office will be shifting back to normal.
The Utility Billing office is expected to send delinquency notices by mail this Friday and resume shut offs for nonpayment on Aug. 21, she said.
“The global pandemic has inflicted financial hardship on many families throughout the nation,” Parthun said. “As things slowly go back to normal and shut offs for nonpayment resume, we want to do what we can to help those in our community who have struggled to pay their water bills. That’s why our team in the Utility Billing office will work with qualified residents on creating a payment plan.”
Those who are interested in setting up a plan with the city of La Porte Utility Billing Office can learn more by emailing UtilityBilling@City OfLaPorteIN.gov or calling 219-362-3175.
Residents in need of financial assistance can also reach Center Township Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski at CenterTown ship@gmail.com or 219-362-2736.
City Hall remains open by telephone and email only at this time. Parthun said residents with questions or concerns should call the Utility Billing Office for help, as staff will be able to accommodate residents virtually.
