Footlight cancels ‘Steel Magnolias’
MICHIGAN CITY — Footlight Players has announced the production of “Steel Magnolias,” scheduled to open Sept. 4, has been canceled until further notice due to concerns about the health of the audiences, cast and staff members.
As a result, the entire 71st season of shows have been put on hold. Footlight Players will keep the public aware of upcoming activities, but for now, the theater is closed and phone messages may go unanswered. To get in touch with a representative, go online at footlightplayers.org or find Footlight Players on Facebook.
South Shore extends monthly tickets
CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line has announced that all monthly tickets purchased for the month of September will remain valid throughout October. Passengers purchasing a paper September monthly ticket should keep that ticket and use it through October. Passengers purchasing a digital monthly ticket via the mobile app will see an October ticket uploaded to their account.
Passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works and Commuter Benefit Solutions, should not order their October tickets if they receive a September ticket. For more information, contact SSL through mysouth shoreline.com/contact. SSL continues to require its riders to wear masks at stations and onboard trains, except in certain mask-optional cars.
LP Human Rights meeting canceled
La PORTE — The meeting of the La Porte Human Rights Commission, scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled due to lack of a quorum.
Public comment on transportation plan
PORTAGE — The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is conducting a 21-day public comment period on the draft changes to the 2020-24 Transportation Improvement Program through Sept. 4, 2020. TIP is a short-range financial and spending plan for the utilization of federal transportation funding. These funds can be used for highway, transit and non-motorized transportation projects.
Comments may be submitted by email at comments@nirpc.org; by calling 219-763-6060; or by mail at NIRPC, 6100 Southport Road, Portage, IN 46368. All comments received during the 21-day public comment period will be compiled into a public comment report and responded to. This report will be made available to the public and distributed to the relevant NIRPC committees prior to any action on these items.
