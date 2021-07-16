LOWELL — The Indiana State Police will be joining forces with Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia state police agencies for a Six-State Trooper Project. Troopers across Indiana will hit the roads July 18-24 with a primary focus on drivers who violate the Move Over/Slow Down law.
During this period, motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers conducting traffic stops. Drivers are encouraged to not drive distracted, to be aware of the need to move over or slow down as required by state law, and to give troopers room to work safely.
