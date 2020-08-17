Exchange gets Promise Scholarship update
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Exchange Club met on Tuesday at the DAV, Michigan City.
Guest Speaker for the meeting was Janet Beutner, director of the Michigan City Promise Scholarship. Beutner talked about how the Promise Scholarship was designed to be modeled after the scholarship programs run in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Hammond school systems. She said the Promise program provides students with an opportunity to receive up to $5,000 a year for four years. One of the goals of the program is to not only promote local students to pursue their educational dreams, but once they have achieved their education, to keep their talents in Michigan City and apply them locally, she said.
Beutner said this scholarship program is funded by revenue generated by Blue Chip Casino. The Promise Scholarship program has been in place since 2016. Beutner discussed some of the requirements for the Promise program. One is a GPA of 2.5 upon graduation from high school. And then, once the student is in higher education, they must maintain a 2.00 GPA. She said in 2020 there were 20 students who received Promise Scholarships, an increase of 3 from 2019 when 17 students received scholarships.
Beutner discussed how the program is presently well-funded to meet the scholarships needs for our community for the next several years. The program does allow the student a couple of unique options in terms of flexibility in attending school; a student can delay enrolling in school for up to one year, as well as taking up to one semester off.
The next meeting of Exchange is Aug. 18. The meeting starts at 12 p.m. and doors open at 11:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Kimberly Irvin, Regional Foster Care Specialist Supervisor, Reg. 2.
Farm Bureau Inc. meets virtually
La PORTE — The Board of Directors of the La Porte County Farm Bureau Incorporated held their Aug. 3 Zoom meeting with President Mark Scarborough presiding. Each board member remained in their home for the safety of all because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Treasurer LuAnn Troxel reported no Treasurer report was available, but she stated she knew of no unusual transactions for the last month.
Trisha Collings said the local agency was number one in writing new business and was number three overall in writing new business and member retention. With the new health insurance plan this fall an increase in membership is expected, she said. She stated Kevin Tran and Zach Coulter will be opening an independent model Farm Bureau office on Pine Lake Avenue by Sept. 1. Matt Garrett and Rob Schable opened an office on West State Road 2 and are serving customers at their new office location.
Mark said the Farm Bureau had purchased banners that were given to kids during the La Porte County Youth Ag Show as the kids showed their animals at the La Porte County Fairgrounds.
Mark said the members will be invited to the Annual Meeting, which will be a drive through event at the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Aug. 20 between the hours of 5:30 and 7 p.m. This dinner will be compliments of the La Porte County Farm Bureau Incorporated and La Porte County Farm Bureau Insurance. Information from the new Health Plan will be included in the packet members will receive. All members must stay in their car during this event with minimum physical contact with those in the cars.
Mark stated the Indiana Farm Bureau delegate session will be held on August 29 at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds in Danville.
Mark said Mark Sigler stated he thought the Indiana Farm Bureau State and American Farm Bureau National Convention would not be held this fall and winter because of the pandemic.
LuAnn Troxel discussed the ballot which will be distributed at the Annual Meeting. LuAnn thanked Shirley Griffin for her many hours of service and dedication to our organization. LuAnn presented the following ballot:
Vice President- Jacob Smoker
Education & Outreach- Kayla Meyers
Ass’t Education & Outreach- Vacant
Crop Director- Jane Parker
At-Large Director- Adam Koontz and Keith Baker
North Director- Luke Minich
East Director- Jim Lestinsky
South Director- Andrea Mitzner
2021 Delegates
Daron Bruder
Ron Meyers
Jeff Mitzner
Mark Parkman
Eric Pointon
Denise Scarborough
Mike Schultz
Jacob Smoker
Joe Tuholski
Marissa said the Young Farmers & Ag Professional Discussion Meet preliminary rounds will be held virtual on Aug. 22 at 8 a.m. because of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the control measures mandated across Indiana. She suggested ideas to hold “Meet the Candidate-2020” in a creative way so the candidates can be introduced to the membership for the upcoming election.
Matt Schaffer said PAC meetings had been held with area legislators. He also stated Jackie Walorski had been endorsed by the Farm Bureau.
Gleaners host annual picnic
ROLLING PRAIRIE — The Rolling Prairie Gleaner Arbor 557 held their annual picnic at the Rolling Prairie VFW on July 31. President Jackie Thompson welcomed everyone to the meeting and then Chaplain Iva Wasielewski gave the invocation. Members had a box lunch provided by the Arbor because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pledge to the flag was given.
June Lenig gave the Secretary and Treasurer Reports. Thank you notes were read from the Gleaner Community Engagement, The Country Caterers, Mask Makers, and St. Joseph County Parks. Members were advised Sydney Moody and Emily Graves were local scholarship winners. President Thompson advised all major Gleaner events have been canceled through year’s end.
Guest Deb Wordinger spoke of a community need for the Donna Brown family. A cash donation was given to the family. President Thompson appointed Jim and Becky Pressel and Mike Schultz to the nominating committee. Joanna and Micah Steele, Lincoln Hoover, Destiny Shuck and Mazie Bassett were accepted into the arbor.
Members were advised because of the cancelation of the Relay For Life of La Porte County, a Caravan For The Cure will be held on Aug. 8 starting at the La Porte County Fairgrounds and move to the La Porte Hospital where a brief luminaria ceremony will be held.
Connie Gramarossa was elected as Vice President to fulfill the vice president vacancy after the death of Shirley Doms. CVR recipients were selected and the presentations will be made at the Aug. 21 meeting.
Winners of games were Schultz, Wasielewski, and Becky Pressel.
