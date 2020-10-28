INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday again increased the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread, but left La Porte County in the second-riskiest category.
That means students in different school systems will again have different schedules, though Michigan City students will be switching to a hybrid plan next week.
Fifty-three of Indiana’s 92 counties were placed in orange or red levels under the agency’s color-coded weekly tracking map update, while 40 counties were at those levels last week.
While two fewer counties are listed under the most severe red level compared to last week, more than half of the counties across the state are designated as higher-risk – the most since the state implemented the system last month.
The remaining 39 counties received yellow or blue ratings based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of tests confirming COVID-19 infections. The highest-risk counties are now in the eastern region of the state, including hotspots in Fayette, Dearborn and Ohio counties.
La Porte County remained in the orange status, though meeting one of two requirements to be moved up to red. The county had 238 new cases in the week ending Oct. 25, and counties with 200 or more qualify for highest-risk status.
The 7-day positivity rate for all tests was 8.57 percent and rising for that same week. Counties with a 15 percent rate are classified as red. The county’s 7-day moving positivity rate was 9.0 percent for all tests reported, and 12.4 percent for unique individuals tested as of Wednesday.
Remaining in the orange means students have a variety of schedules, depending where they attend school.
Michigan City Area Schools, which had kept a full in-person schedule this week, announced Wednesday that students will be placed on a hybrid schedule for the next two weeks, Nov. 2-6 and 9-13.
Under the hybrid plan, students will attend in person on Tuesday-Thursday, and take part in remote learning on Monday and Friday. Next week, Election Day will also be an eLearning day. A.K. Smith Career Center students will also attend in-person on Mondays.
La Porte Community Schools students will remain on a hybrid schedule for the week of Nov. 2-6. Students will attend school in person on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and have eLearning on Tuesday and Thursday, the school corporation announced Wednesday afternoon. Election Day had previously been scheduled for eLearning.
The New Prairie United School Corporation will remain on the 50 percent attendance hybrid option next week. On Monday and Wednesday, students whose last name begins with A-L will attend in-person, while students with names M-Z will attend in-person on Tuesday and Thursday.
Students will take part in remote learning on the days they are not in school, with all students having eLearning on Friday. Because of the election, all students at Olive Elementary and New Prairie High School will be on eLearning Tuesday as well.
South Central Community Schools students will remain on a regular in-person class schedule next week, though the school is implementing some new safeguards.
Social distancing and masks will remain mandatory during school hours, and will be extended to extracurricular activities. Attendance at athletic and extracurricular activities will also be limited.
Tickets for athletic and other after-school events will be pre-sold, and all those in attendance will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The Tri-Township School Corp. sent students home for full remote learning as of Wednesday, and that will continue through Nov. 9, due to a “few positive cases and increasing quarantines from the accompanying contact tracing,” the corporation said in a letter to parents on Tuesday.
The MSD of New Durham Township Schools, which had maintained a full in-person schedule this week, had not announced a decision about next week as of late Wednesday afternoon.
The ISDH dashboard also showed 1,679 Hoosiers were currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday. Of those, 470 are in intensive care. Such hospitalizations have grown by more than 69 percent since Sept. 22.
The ISDH on Wednesday announced that 2,587 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 169,112. There were 28 new cases reported in La Porte County, along with a 65th death, according to ISDH.
Statewide, another 33 deaths were reported, bringing the toll to 3,991 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 236 probable deaths have been reported.
