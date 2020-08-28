INDIANAPOLIS — As COVID-19 cases continue to mount across Indiana, mayors of some of the state’s largest cities want to expand the list of reasons for mail-in voting to include coronavirus fears.
A coalition of Democratic mayors called on the Indiana Election Commission and Gov. Eric Holcomb to permit Hoosier voters who fear contracting COVID-19 to vote by mail under the current law.
In a letter mailed Friday, the mayors requested Holcomb and election officials publicly clarify who and which “excuse” high-risk voters could select when applying to vote by mail.
“It’s a no-brainer, why wouldn’t the governor and election officials want to make it crystal clear who is eligible to vote by mail this fall?” said Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody. “Refusing to act is like watching the house burn down with the water bucket in your hands. Inaction sure seems to suggest more deceitful motives.”
Current law allows Hoosier voters to cast their ballot by mail if they meet a list of criteria such as being over 65 years old, lacking transportation to the polls, or being “confined due to illness or injury.”
After an impasse at the Election Commission – which split evenly on a vote to expand mail-in voting – earlier this week, the mayors said the governor should could take the lead on the issue.
“From the onset, Governor Holcomb said his north star has been acting to save lives,” Zody said. “You don’t have to be an epidemiologist to know expanding vote by mail will reduce the spread and keep people from needlessly choosing between their vote and their life.”
Holcomb and Secretary of State Connie Lawson have both insisted the voting in person will be safe, and poll workers will be provided with all necessary personal protective equipment to keep themselves and voters safe.
Holcomb and Lawson signed off on expanded, no-excuse absentee voting for the pandemic-delayed Indiana primary, but are not doing so for the general election.
“I want to make it clear that we are going forward with a normal election process here in Indiana,” Lawson said. “We will not be making changes like we did in the primary since the stay-at-home order has been lifted.”
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Woody Myers and attorney general nominee Jonathan Weinzapfel have also called for an extension of the no-excuse absentee voting.
“Indiana is one of only eight states that do not allow all voters to vote safely by mail in times of a pandemic,” they said in a statement.
“More than 500,000 people voted absentee in May and June. An overwhelming number of Hoosiers have been calling for safer voting options. With the election fast-approaching, our Indiana counties need direction now.”
Lawson admits that many people want to vote absentee this time.
More than 99,000 absentee ballots had been requested as of earlier this week, compared to 53,818 for the entire 2016 election.
“We still expect an influx of absentee vote by mail ballots. We have a forecast that predicts that between 1.3 million and 1.8 million will vote absentee by mail this general election,” she said.
“We are working with the post office to ensure that ballots are prioritized by the Postal Service and are received in a timely manner. The post office is helping counties design envelopes so mail sorters or carriers can easily identify election mail and prioritize its delivery to voters and to the counties when a voter returns a ballot.”
The U.S. Postal Service is also expecting a large influx of absentee ballots, and has launched an Election Mail website to provide information about voting by mail – usps.com/votinginfo.
The website is designed to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote, and election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming elections a success, a USPS statement said.
For domestic voters, it provides direct links to federal and state-specific election resources. For overseas and military voters, it provides additional information, including links to resources supporting their election participation.
The site highlights what the Postal Service views as the most critical information for voters who opt to vote through the U.S. Mail: that, in requesting or casting a mail-in ballot, they not only must comply with their local jurisdictions’ requirements, but also should start the process early.
“To allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, the Postal Service strongly recommends that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date,” the statement said.
“The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials. Voters should contact their local election officials for further information about deadlines and other requirements.”
