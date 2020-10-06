Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police identify vehicle suspected in fatal Michigan City hit-and-run crash
- Portage can't contain Michigan City
- La Porte County moves into the yellow as COVID-19 cases show increase
- Trial set for Michigan City woman accused of embezzling $150K from employer
- NICTD chief: Michigan City's parking garage could be done earlier than expected
- Michigan City man faces federal prison after latest firearm conviction
- Fourth-quarter surge powers La Porte over Crown Point
- La Porte County preparing to tackle its 'most pressing issue' – housing availability and quality
- Michigan City man gets 60 years for 'heinous' attack that killed his grandmother
- Applegate family to serve as campaign chairs for MC Salvation Army's holiday campaign
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Historic Michigan City building to get new life as event center and concert hall (1)
- Local Lore: Jubilee College comes to La Porte (1)
- Historic building in Michigan City's Elston Grove gets $700K facelift (1)
- Michigan City Common Council to slash $7M from 2020 budget due to revenue shortfall (1)
- Michigan City school board approves plan to reopen schools to students on Oct. 19 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.