VINCENNES — Health officials are growing frustrated that while COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to mount in Indiana, many people are still ignoring mask mandates and social distancing guidelines.
“The people we lost, those deaths could have been prevented,” Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart said.
The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported another 850 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 81,847 confirmed cases.
Another 28 deaths were also reported, bring the death toll to 2,954 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 211 probable deaths have been reported.
Stewart, exasperated by the spike, says this could all be over if residents would simply wear face masks properly, practice social distancing and quarantine themselves if feeling unwell or showing symptoms of the virus.
He said with community spread increasing, tracking cases – and placing the appropriate people in quarantine – is a becoming a challenge.
“It’s difficult to give accurate numbers anymore. We’re aggressively trying to keep up, but it’s becoming almost impossible,” he said.
Adam Thacker, chief operations officer at Good Samaritan Hospital, and Dr. Scott Stine, chief medical officer at Good Samaritan, echoed the importance of masking up during their Facebook Live show.
Stine pointed to the importance of following the advice of credible, expert sources as opposed to “a lot of garbage spread around the internet” that falsely claim masks make people sick or don’t help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Citing recent results of a Duke University study, Stine said simply, “The answer is: Masks help. There is no question. When we wear our masks in the community, we are protecting others.”
Thacker, who pointed out that the masks must be worn over both the nose and mouth to be truly effective, added that masking is here to stay for the foreseeable future.
“It’s uncomfortable until you get used to it. So, we need to get comfortable with it and create those habits,” he said.
Despite coronavirus cases climbing and affecting public school systems, Dr. Stewart says they’re actually doing well with masking and quarantining.
“With the work they’re doing, we will keep schools open right now. They’re being very careful, but it’s a challenge,” he said.
And Stine says he’s inspired by how well young people are handling the mask mandate, noting that they seem to have adapted relatively quickly.
But he had a word of advice for adults. “Please be cautious around people. Mask up. Our kids are back in school, and we would like to see them stay there if at all possible.”
Also Tuesday, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins announced that in-person classes for the school’s nearly 12,000 students are suspended, effective Wednesday, replaced by remote instruction for the next two weeks because COVID-19 cases continue to climb.
“... we believe we can take steps short of sending students home for remote instruction, at least for the time being, while still protecting the health and safety of the campus community,” Jenkins told students in a virtual meeting.
“The virus is a formidable foe,” he said. “For the past week, it has been winning. Let us as the Fighting Irish join together to contain it.”
Since classes resumed Aug. 10, ND has recorded a steady increase in positive rates among students, mainly seniors living off-campus. As of noon Tuesday, 147 people have tested positive among 927 tested since Aug. 3. All but one – a staff member – were students living off-campus, linked to off-campus gatherings where neither masks were worn nor physical distancing observed.
“Our contact-tracing analysis indicates most infections are coming from off-campus gatherings,” Jenkins said. “Students infected at those gathering passed it on to others, who in turn have passed the virus on to others, resulting in the positive cases we have seen.”
He asked students to help in identifying others who have been flagrantly violating safety protocols.
The university announced that, until further notice, off-campus students should not visit campus; and on-campus students should refrain from leaving campus except under emergency circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.