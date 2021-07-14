Program manager Jennifer Corralez stamps a family’s registration card at Imagination Station’s booth during the 2019 City-wide Back to School Rally. This year's event will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 14, at Elston's Gill Field.
File photo
An MCAS student, accompanied by an adult, visits one of the exhibitor booths at the 2019 rally. The annual event includes free school supplies, games, music, food and more.
File photo
La Porte students show off their new backpacks at the 2019 Rock the Block Back to School Rally. This year's event will be conducted Aug. 4 at the La Porte High School field at 10th and F streets.
