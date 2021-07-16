Sharpay Evans (Keegan Darr), center right, dominates the stage while performing with her brother Ryan (Jordan Dashiell) during the La Porte Little Theatre Club’s production of “Disney’s High School Musical on Stage.” The musical will premier July 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Photos provided / La Porte Little Theatre Club
Star-crossed lovers Gabriella Montez (Norah Gartland), right, and Troy Bolton (Wrigley Hemphill) give it their all in “Disney’s High School Musical on Stage.”
La Porte Little Theatre Club promises an energetic and crowd-pleasing production with its latest show, "Disney's High School Musical on Stage."
Wildcats team captain Troy (Wrigley Hemphill) takes a shot at the basket.
Cast members perform a musical within a musical for "Disney's High School Musical on Stage."
Gabriella Montez (Norah Gartland) is surrounded by her peers in “High School Musical.”
La PORTE — It’s the first day of school after winter break at East High.
While the jocks, brainiacs, thespians and skater dudes find their cliques, basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that nerdy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled there. So he unexpectedly causes an upheaval of the status quo when he, along with Gabriella, audition for the high school musical.
