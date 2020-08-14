La PORTE — When the La Porte County Historical Society Museum unveiled its recent donation of a large sculpture, a local boy had a place of honor at the festivities.
The Museum was the proud recipient of a 9-foot copper sculpture of Icarus, created by artist, sculptor and former La Porte resident Roland Hockett, according to Michele Barber, assistant director.
Hockett grew up in La Porte, graduated from La Porte High School, and returned and taught art at LPHS after graduating from college. The sculptor, whose work is known internationally, now lives in Panama City, Florida, where he maintains his studio.
The statue, entitled “Icarus,” is a representation of the young man from Greek mythology who used wings crafted of feathers and wax in an attempt to fly. He flew too close to the sun, the wings melted, and he crashed into the sea.
Reagan Buchanan, 11-year-old son of Museum board member Drew Buchanan and his wife, Jamie, was familiar with the story from Greek mythology, Barber said.
So he was asked to write a short description of the “Icarus” story to display with the sculpture.
Hockett was so impressed with Reagan’s story that he selected a page from his sketch book of the statue’s preliminary drawings as a gift to Reagan, Barber said.
The drawing, signed by the artist, was presented to Reagan at the unveiling of “Icarus” on Aug. 1. Reagan also has a younger sister, 9-year-old Brooke.
Fern Eddy Schultz, La Porte County Historian and Historical Society board member, was instrumental in establishing contact with Hockett nearly two years ago, according to Barber.
The artist has since generously donated multiple paintings and drawings to the Museum, culminating in the donation of this distinctive work, she said.
In the spring of this year, Hockett notified the Museum of his wish to donate the sculpture, which was crafted and shipped from Hockett’s studio in Panama City to its new home at the Museum.
The public is invited to view the sculpture, and read Reagan’s story of “Icarus,” both of which are on display at the Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in La Porte. The Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, call 219-324-6767 or email info@laportecountyhistory.org.
Masks are required in the Museum and visitors will have their temperatures taken. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors (60-plus), and free for children 18 and under.
