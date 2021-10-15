Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center is kicking off the 15th year of Bundle Up La Porte, an annual event that seeks donations of winter clothing. Clothing and cash donations will be accepted through Oct. 31.
Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center is kicking off the 15th year of Bundle Up La Porte, an annual event that seeks donations of winter clothing. Clothing and cash donations will be accepted through Oct. 31.
Photos provided
Cutler is teaming up with other local organizations to collect and distribute coats and winter wear through for La Porte families in need.
Children receive coats and scarves during a Bundle Up La Porte distribution in 2019. The program is now accepting donations for the 2021 distributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.