La PORTE — The Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center staff is excited to kick-off its 15th year of Bundle Up La Porte – a coat drive to help residents in need keep warm this winter.

The staff has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of donations every year and even more so by this important need in the community, a statement from the funeral home said.

