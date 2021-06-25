INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents and business owners can learn how the federal tax credit of 26 percent has been extended through 2021 and 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business during the next Zoom meeting of Solarize East Central Indiana.
The Zoom meeting sponsored by Solarize ECI, a grassroots community group affiliated with Solarize Indiana, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
