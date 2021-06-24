Artist Bernard Williams reveals images of his narrative sculpture, about 50 feet long, that will stand in Westcott Park to honor local suffragist Naomi Anderson during an event Saturday at the La Porte County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Photos provided / La Porte County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
Celebrating Naomi Anderson Project Team members, from left, include Bonnie Schaaf, Faye Moore, Judy Jacobi, Dale Cooper, Nancy Moldenhauer, Crystal Williams-French, Gerry Jones, Rose Tejeda and Joe Coates.
Photo provided / La Porte County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
Artist Bernard Williams reveals images of his narrative sculpture, about 50 feet long, that will stand in Westcott Park to honor local suffragist Naomi Anderson during an event Saturday at the La Porte County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Photos provided / La Porte County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
Michigan City poet and spoken word artist Carnessa Carnes praised Anderson in an original performance at Saturday’s kick-off event for the Celebrating Naomi Anderson Project.
Anderson was a nationally known speaker, writer and suffragist, but had been all but forgotten in her hometown of Michigan City.
Celebrating Naomi Anderson Project Team members, from left, include Bonnie Schaaf, Faye Moore, Judy Jacobi, Dale Cooper, Nancy Moldenhauer, Crystal Williams-French, Gerry Jones, Rose Tejeda and Joe Coates.
Photo provided / La Porte County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.