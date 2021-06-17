MICHIGAN CITY — “Get ready, get ready, get ready,” Soul Steppers Drill Team founder and director Lyn Isbell said about her group’s upcoming Show Up & Show Out 3D competition Saturday.
That’s because not only will the event celebrate the group’s 21st anniversary and honor Juneteenth, it will also recognize the largest ever turnout to the annual competition – 19 teams from across the country.
Held in conjunction with the Michigan City Patriotic Parade, where Isbell’s teams will also perform, it will take place at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater at 115 Lake Shore Dr. in Washington Park, with doors opening at 3 p.m. and the show starting at 4 p.m.
“Actually this is our largest event ever. We normally have 12-14 teams at the most, but to have it close to 20, with the Soul Steppers and the Soul Steppers Junior team making it 21, that’s the largest we’ve ever had,” Isbell said. “And all the teams will be performing in the Michigan City summer parade. So it’s going to be exciting.”
The 3D in the title stands for drills, drums and dance, the three categories for competition. For drill teams, there will be trophies for first through fourth place, and cash prizes; for drumlines, there will be trophies for first through fourth place; and for dance teams there will be trophies for first through third place.
Show Up & Show Out 3D falls on Juneteenth, an annual event celebrating the emancipation of slaves. Isbell said holding the competition on Juneteenth wasn’t intentional, but her students will be taking the opportunity to honor the holiday with an African-themed performance.
Isbell explained that Juneteenth really wasn’t celebrated much in Michigan City — or the Midwest in general — until recent years. So opportunities like this are important to raise awareness and explain its importance to the public.
“I’m explaining to the kids what it is,” she said. “It really wasn’t known up this way, although it was big in Texas and the South. Now it’s getting more notoriety in the Midwest and it’s starting to get big.”
Isbell said one visiting team of note will be the Freestyle All-Stars from Birmingham, Alabama, who have competed in the event before. There will also be six teams from Kansas City, Missouri; one from Kansas City, Kansas; three from Dayton, Ohio — including one dance team and two drill teams — with the others coming from Waterloo, Iowa; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Omaha, Nebraska; Benton Harbor, Michigan; and Zion, Illinois.
“It’s going to be awesome,” she said.
Although the Soul Steppers’ schedule has been picking up in recent weeks, with performances at the Van Wert Peony Festival in Ohio on June 5; the Flag Day Parade in Three Oaks, Michigan, on June 13; and future events planned in Chicago, Wisconsin Dells, and Iowa and Indiana, there was a large gap between when they delivered a first place performance in their last competition in October 2020, and when they returned for the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade this March.
Isbell said they won a 6 1/2-foot trophy and $1,000 cash in the Halloween-themed It's Show Time in the Mile High Spooktastic Buck Down competition in Denver, Colorado, last October.
But they only had one show — a performance at the polls on Election Day in Benton Harbor — between then and March.
“That was a big gap, but we never stopped practicing because we believe you always have to be prepared,” she said. “You can’t get prepared, you have to be prepared.”
However, the number of participants dropped off significantly due to the pandemic, she said. And many former members only started returning once the public performances did.
Fortunately, a core group kept practicing, allowing a seamless return. Now they’ve been getting so many offers to perform, they’ve been turning some events down.
Isbell said this means they’re looking for new members to fill the ranks. “Anyone interested in learning how to play drums, we are definitely taking drummers, steppers, parade members,” she said.
“You must be able to travel, and have a lot of energy, and be a team player, and be able to keep up with a strenuous schedule.”
The junior team is ages 7-12, while the senior team is 12 and up.
Those interested can reach Isbell at 219-809-1155, westep@hotmail.com, or on the Soul Steppers' Facebook and Instagram pages.
To help fund future performances, the Soul Steppers are taking donations and sponsorships. Space is also still available in their ad book, which will be in full color this year. All donations can be made via the Cash App to $mcsoulsteppers2000, or in person to the drill team's account at Horizon Bank.
The Soul Steppers are a 501(c)(3) organization, so all donations are tax deductible.
"My goal is to represent Michigan City to the fullest and in a positive way ... I’m trying to keep these kids safe and off the streets so they learn respect and responsibility and have motivation and dedication," Isbell said.
"But I just need parents to be supportive of our children. Our vision is to change the negative image of youth by promoting positivity through the art of stepping."
Tickets for Saturday's show are $15 and can be purchased in advance by contacting Isbell, or at the door. Children 5 and under are free. Isbell encouraged attendees to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available, along with concessions, and raffles will be conducted.
