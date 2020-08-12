La PORTE — La Porte County appears to be in a strong position as it prepares to issue a $19.5 bond that will help finance the planned overhaul of the Michigan City Courthouse.
In a statement Tuesday, county officials released results of a Standard & Poor’s report on its financial situation, which is being distributed to prospective purchasers ahead of the bond sale, expected to take place Thursday.
The New York City-based agency has given La Porte County an “A+” rating, given only to entities that are in a strong position to pay back bonds.
“Our county team is proud to share that after the rigorous fiscal analysis that S&P put us through – basically putting us through the ringer and examining every aspect of our operations and financial health – La Porte County was assigned this A+ rating,” La Porte County Board of Commissioners president Sheila Matias.
“This is a great position to be in as we approach this Thursday’s bond sale.”
S&P highlighted several financial strengths in its report, including the high amount of cash the county has stockpiled. In 2019, it had $32.4 million – 65 percent of its operating expenditures – available in reserve, including more than $10 million in its emergency fund.
Although with the financial crunch experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these reserves are projected to fall, they should remain well above 30 percent of total expenditures over the next several years, the report states.
The credit rating agency also highlighted the county’s strong liquidity, with available cash at 59 percent total government fund expenditures.
Finally, the report finds that La Porte County has a strong debt and contingent liability profile, with total government debt fund service at just 1.3 percent of total fund expenditures.
La Porte County Council president Randy Novak credits the collaboration between county leadership for being in such strong financial shape.
“The County Council has worked closely with the commissioners and our auditor [Joie Winski] to ensure that we have ample cash reserves to weather any storm, such as the pandemic we are now going through,” Novak said.
“We’ve taken a pay-as-you-go strategy over the years, meaning we’ve been prudent and careful in our spending and we’ve built strong reserves. It’s great to see the professionals on Wall Street recognize what a good credit risk we are.”
Winski echoed his sentiments.
“I’m very pleased to have S&P tout our management and budgetary performance, and they particularly cited our budgetary flexibility and strong liquidity,” she said.
“It is not easy to secure an A+ rating from S&P and this is the kind of scorecard we are pleased to report to our constituents about.”
County officials have been meeting regularly with financial advisors from Baker Tilly in advance of the bond sale, as well as with bond counsel from the Indianapolis law firm of Ice Miller. The council approved the issuance of $19.5 million in bond financing last month.
“Fortunately, taxes will not have to be raised to pay for debt service on these bonds,” Matias said. “We have enough in savings to service annual bond payments and that’s another good piece of news we’re eager to share.”
The dollars will help pay for the $22.5 million Michigan Courthouse project, which will completely renovate the 1909 structure, and add a 43,000-square-foot expansion.
The improvements are intended to modernize the building, which has suffered from frequent issues with its electrical system over the past several years. The work will also improve security and accessibility, and expand the courthouse’s footprint, allowing the county to move offices at its other Michigan City facility on 8th Street.
In addition to the bond, the county will spend $3.5 million in cash reserves on the project from its emergency and Major Moves funds.
Construction is expected to begin in September and finish in August 2022.
