KANKAKEE Twp. — It wasn't the most clever excuse, and it didn't work. A man whose vehicle was clocked at twice the legal speed limit – 110 mph to be exact – told police he knew he was speeding, because he had to use the restroom.
At 4:50 a.m. La Porte County Sheriff's Capt. Andy Hynek was westbound on State Road 2 near CR-150E in Kankakee Township when he saw a vehicle approaching "at what appeared to be faster than the posted 55 mph speed limit," he wrote in his report.
