MICHIGAN CITY — An amended COVID-19 Response Plan for Michigan City Area Schools was approved by a unanimous vote of the MCAS Board of Trustees on Tuesday, including mandating the wearing of masks.
All MCAS students will return to in-person learning five days per week beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, with the exception of those who choose to attend school online, an available option again this year.
The masking and distancing guidelines in-person students will follow are based on the latest recommendations from the CDC and Indiana State Department of Health, according to assistant superintendent Wendel McCollum.
In his presentation, he quoted CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky as having said: “CDC recommends that everyone in K through 12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place.”
In line with that recommendation, all students, faculty, staff and visitors – regardless of vaccination status – will be required to wear masks while inside any MCAS facility, McCollum said.
Masks will not be required during outdoor activities, such as recess, he confirmed; nor will they be required during practice or competition for student athletes, regardless of vaccination status.
However, athletes will be required to wear masks to enter and exit each sports facility, and while seated on the sidelines.
Students riding MCAS buses to school or sporting events also will be required to wear masks at all times, as required by federal mandate.
McCollum said the physical distancing guidelines the schools will follow have changed because of new recommendations from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Last year, close contacts of COVID-infected people were those described as having been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes; and they were required to quarantine for 7, 10 or 14 days, depending on the circumstances.
This year, however, the new standard is that one need only be considered a close contact if he or she was determined to have been less than 3 feet from a COVID-infected person.
“The decrease to 3 feet for close contact tracing only works IF masks are consistently worn and other mitigation strategies are consistently used,” the ISDH writes. “There should always be a minimum of 3 feet of separation in the classroom with masks to decrease need to contact trace within the classroom.”
At MCAS, contact tracing will not be required in cases where masks were worn and a distance of 3 feet or more was maintained.
But even close contacts will not be required to quarantine if they have been vaccinated, McCollum said.
He noted that more than 800 students and staff participated in summer school this year using the same masking and distancing guidelines – and that zero COVID-19 cases were reported during that time, resulting in zero mandatory quarantines.
McCollum estimated approximately 51 percent of La Porte County residents are vaccinated, aiding in the decreased number of reported cases.
However, because vaccines are available only to those ages 12 and older, it leaves MCAS’ approximately 2,700 elementary school students ineligible for vaccination.
Of the 2,500 or so students in grades 7-12, McCollum said the number of vaccinated students is assumed to be low, as the rate for that age range is only about 30 percent nationally.
The district will continue to post real-time updates to its COVID-19 dashboard at educatemc.net. The full COVID-19 policy can also be found on the site.
School Board member Peggy Rose, whose professional background includes having worked as a nurse practitioner and professor of nursing, provided some recent statistics.
As of July 22, she said, 4.13 million children in the U.S. had tested positive for COVID-19 – 38,600 of them just last week. To date, 400 U.S. children have died from COVID, she said, noting a 300 percent increase in pediatric cases.
Rose said 95 percent of COVID cases and 97 percent of COVID deaths in Indiana occur in unvaccinated people; and nearly 3,000 “breakthrough cases” in fully vaccinated people have been reported.
And she said trends show hospital patients being admitted for COVID are now younger, with fewer underlying health problems; however, they arrive at the hospital sicker and get sicker more quickly than those who presented with the virus early in the pandemic.
“The Delta variant is why we have all this right now,” Rose said, noting the “highly opportunistic and highly transmissible” variant is responsible for 83 percent of current cases nationally, and 74 percent of cases in Indiana.
She predicted another surge on the horizon among unvaccinated people – noting that includes all people under age 12.
“Schools can’t mandate proof of vaccination, so we don’t and we won’t know who is or who is not vaccinated,” Rose said. “And we have overwhelming evidence that mask-wearing is effective against reducing the spread of this virus when the compliance is high.
“I think we have an obligation to keep our children safe; and for that reason, I think children need to be in-person learning with universal masking.”
