Indiana Department of Correction parole agents make a probation compliance visit at the home of a parolee. Agents, along with local and county police authorities, will also be making unannounced visits to the homes of paroled sex offenders on Halloween night.
MICHIGAN CITY — While some children will be out trick-or-treating on Saturday night, Indiana parolees won’t be taking part in the celebration, according to sate authorities.
“While this year’s Halloween season appears to be offering more tricks than treats as a result of the pandemic, one thing remains constant – the Division of Parole Services will once again be working hand in hand with local police agencies to help keep Halloween safe for young ghosts and goblins,” according to Troy Keith, director of Parole Services for the Indiana Department of Correction
