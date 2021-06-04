A Michigan City man on a Kawasaki Ninja drove the wrong way on State Road 2, then tried to exit the U.S. 20 Bypass by driving up an on ramp before crashing and being arrested, according to Indiana State Police.
SOUTH BEND – A Michigan City motorcyclist tried everything, including driving in the wrong direction and trying to exit the highway via an on ramp, before crashing and being arrested Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.
About 5:25 p.m. on June 3, ISP Trooper Kyle Glaze saw a black 2013 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle speeding westbound on State Road 2 near Quince Road, just west of South Bend, according to a statement from ISP.
