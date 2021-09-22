Maceo Rainey, center, TRIO director of Educational Talent Search, stands with students in PNW’s Educational Talent Search program in July at Target Field in Minneapolis. The group attended a Minnesota Twins baseball game while on a four-day trip to visit colleges and universities in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest’s TRIO program has been awarded renewed grants from the U.S. Department of Education for its federally funded Educational Talent Search programs to continue serving first-generation and economically disadvantaged college students.
The pre-college programs provide counseling, aptitude assessment, career exploration, financial assistance information, college visits, college application help and more at the Westville and Hammond campuses, according to Maceo Rainey, TRIO director of Educational Talent Search.
