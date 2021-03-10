INDIANAPOLIS – Teachers and other school employees will be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations through Indiana’s shot clinics across the state starting next week.
State health officials said Wednesday that the eligibility expansion comes at the direction of the Biden administration, which earlier allowed teachers to be vaccinated at pharmacies taking part in a federal program.
Indiana currently is allowing anyone ages 50 and older, and those with at-risk health conditions to make vaccine appointments. The expansion for teachers starts Monday and includes other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and top state health officials had repeatedly said they believed that targeting vaccinations to older age groups and health care workers, rather than school employees, was more effective at preventing serious illnesses and deaths.
“We had a plan. We were executing that plan very methodically. We were using data to drive all of our decisions about who was most at-risk,” Holcomb said Wednesday. “Our federal partners have said you need to add (teachers) in to any site, and so we will do that.”
The governor said he plans to give a statewide address within the next two weeks to discuss how the state responded to COVID-19 over the last year, and to look ahead at “policies and guidance” that could be forthcoming.
After vaccines were rolled out to teachers, Indiana's chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said Indiana received its 2 millionth COVID-19 dose this week, and state health officials plan to next open eligibility incrementally to those aged 40 to 49.
Indiana should soon receive an additional 16,000 doses of vaccine in its weekly allocations, Weaver said, though it’s still unclear when the state can expect additional shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
State officials are “being very careful” assigning how to use the state’s initial 54,000 doses of the latest vaccine to be cleared by the FDA, Weaver said. Some Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been allocated to hospitals and local health departments, but most is being used to supply a series of mass vaccination clinics around Indiana.
During its first mass clinic last week, the state inoculated more than 16,500 Hoosiers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.
Additional large-scale clinics to be held at Ivy Tech in Sellersburg and the University of Notre Dame are already fully booked, but appointment slots are available for a fourth mass vaccination at Calumet New Tech High School in Gary later this month.
Nearly 750,000 people, or about 11% of Indiana’s population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 through Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,178,265 first doses of vaccine had been administered. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The clinic at Calumet High School, 3900 Calhoun St. in Gary, will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 20, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 21.
Appointments must be scheduled in advance, and individuals must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements. To find the location, search for Gary Calumet using ZIP code 46408 at ourshot.in.gov, or call 211 and ask to be scheduled at the site.
The vaccination news comes as Indiana has seen COVID-19 death and hospitalization rates fall more than 80% since December peaks.
ISDH on Wednesday reported 863 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, raising the total to 669,164. Another 26 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 12,350 confirmed and 425 probable deaths.
La Porte County, which remained in the safest blue category on the weekly COVID-19 spread threat risk map, had 10 new cases, raising the totals to 9,868 infected and 201 dead, according to ISDH.
The county had 72 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, and an all-test positivity rate of 3.89% and falling, according to the map.
Also in the blue category in Northwest Indiana were Porter, Lake, Newton and Marshall counties, while St. Joseph, Starke, Jasper and Pulaski counties were in the second-safest yellow category.
Statewide, 61 of 92 counties were rated blue, 30 were yellow and one – Tipton County, just north of Indianapolis – was orange, according to ISDH.
