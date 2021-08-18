La PORTE – La Porte County remains in the second-safest yellow category on the state map of COVID-19 spread threat risk, but much of Indiana is now in riskier categories.
According to the new map, updated Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health, only 19 of 92 counties are now in the yellow category, most of those in Northwest Indiana.
There are no counties in the safest blue level, while 11 are in the riskiest red. All other counties are in the second-riskiest orange category.
In La Porte County, where 25 new cases were reported Wednesday, the state reported 121 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, and an all-test positivity rate of 6.51%. On Tuesday, the rate was 7.1% and the positivity rate for unique individuals tested was 13.9%
The county now has 12,920 confirmed cases and 227 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to ISDH.
The CDC, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and U.S. FDA have approved a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
According to the La Porte County Health Department, patients who are eligible will have completed a two-dose series of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine 28 days or more prior to the additional dose.
They must also be considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. This includes people who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response
The Health Department is still operating a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the lobby of the old La Porte Hospital at 1007 Lincoln Way in La Porte. Clinic hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon. No appointment is necessary.
To find other vaccination sites visit www.coronovirus.in.gov or www.ourshotlpc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.