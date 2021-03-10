A student and staff member work with a sensory item in one of the La Porte Community School Corporation’s sensory spaces. They have been placed at Little Learners Preschool, Indian Trail Elementary, Kingsford Heights Elementary, La Porte High School and on the Kesling campus through the South La Porte County Special Education Cooperative.
La PORTE — The La Porte Community Schools is highlighting the efforts of the South La Porte County Special Education Cooperative during March, which is Disability Awareness Month.
“We are very proud of our special education programing here in La Porte. We have the co-op which serves county schools. We serve, as a school corporation and as our co-op, 13 different disabilities for students with special needs,” said La Porte Community Schools Supt. Mark Francesconi.
