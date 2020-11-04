La PORTE — With more than 7,000 mail-in ballots still to be tallied, many of the La Porte County races from Tuesday’s general election remained too close to call as of Wednesday evening.

After spending nearly 10 hours verifying the deluge of absentee ballots cast for Tuesday’s contest, election workers resumed the process of evaluating mail-in votes at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials were aiming to have these outstanding votes counted by the “end of the day” on Wednesday.

(Editor's note: As of press time Wednesday, the final vote totals had not been reported. When they are, totals will be updated at lpherald

dispatch.com

.)

