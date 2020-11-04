Election workers work to verify the remaining mail-in ballots cast for Tuesday’s general election on Wednesday morning in La Porte. La Porte County officials expected to have the 7,000 absentee ballots counted by the end of the day Wednesday.
Photo by Ted Yoakum
Election workers spent 10 hours pouring over the mail-in ballots on Tuesday before stopping around 6 p.m. when machine ballots began arriving. Work resumed at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
La PORTE — With more than 7,000 mail-in ballots still to be tallied, many of the La Porte County races from Tuesday’s general election remained too close to call as of Wednesday evening.
After spending nearly 10 hours verifying the deluge of absentee ballots cast for Tuesday’s contest, election workers resumed the process of evaluating mail-in votes at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials were aiming to have these outstanding votes counted by the “end of the day” on Wednesday.
