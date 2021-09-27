The La Porte County Election Board – president Chuck Watterson, secretary Heather Stevens and Nelson Pichardo – took possession of the new Mobile Voting Unit on Friday. It will be used to register voters and will be taken around the county for voters to vote at during elections to ensure anyone who wishes to vote is able to do so. Shown are: front, Derald Borton; back from left, Mary Lake, John Lake, Randy Novak, Shaw Friedman, Heather Stevens, Christen Zabel, Taylor Van Sickle, Allen Stevens and Pichardo.
La PORTE — A La Porte County Election Board member is touting what he calls “bipartisan cooperation over the last year and a half” that led to the delivery of a mobile registration van last Friday.
The van is equipped to provide access to the disabled and ensure “we can take registration opportunities throughout the county to fairs, festivals and neighborhood events,” according to Nelson Pichardo, Democratic appointee to the Election Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.