Vaccination clinic offered in La Crosse
La CROSSE — The Indiana State Department of Health will offer the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Center at 100 S. Washington St. in LaCrosse. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available free, with or without insurance. Everyone 12 and over is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and over are eligible for the J&J vaccine.
Individuals under 18 must have parental consent, either in person or by making an appointment online in advance. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. State health officials have said 99.3 percent of new COVID-19 infections are among individuals who have not received an authorized vaccine.
NC Council council executive session
NEW CARLISLE — The New Carlisle Town Council will meet in executive sessions at 1:30 p.m. (ET) Wednesday at the Town Hall, 124 E. Michigan St., for interviews and negotiations with industrial or commercial prospects.
Restrictions, closures on I-94 at U.S. 20/35
MICHIGAN CITY — INDOT has announced lane and ramp closures for the U.S. 20/35 and I-94 interchange for bridge painting beginning Wednesday. I-94 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from about 6 p.m. May 19 to 7 a.m. May 20 to set up. Starting the morning of May 20, I-94 will have two open lanes in each direction.
The ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to westbound I-94 will be closed. Motorists can use the cloverleaf ramps as a detour by taking the ramp to eastbound I-94, then westbound U.S. 20, then westbound I-94. The project will be ongoing through mid-September.
HealthLinc to vaccinate at SB Cubs game
SOUTH BEND — HealthLinc and the South Bend Cubs are teaming up to promote COVID-19 vaccinations at Four Winds Field on Monday, May 24, from 9-3 p.m. (ET). HealthLinc will host a table during the Cubs games on May 18-23 to assist fans with registration.
HealthLinc will administer the J&J vaccine to anyone 18 and older. Those who receive the vaccine will be entered into a drawing to win an outdoor suite with tickets for up to 16 people and four parking passes to an upcoming game. Anyone interested can pre-register by calling 219-872-6200, ext. 6203. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Michigan City Park Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Park Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To access the meeting, use ID 83246685217 and passcode 883943. The agenda includes updates on the Krueger and Barker Middle Schools Better World Day Project, quotes for Marram Grass Planting, approval of preliminary drawings for the Sunset Grille Outdoor Kitchen, the Park Department’s 2021 1st Quarter Report, and discussion of discounted parking fees for zoo reservations and umpire wages
