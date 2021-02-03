INDIANAPOLIS – La Porte County remains in the second-riskiest category for coronavirus spread even as the rate of new infections falls across the state.
State health officials lowered the risk level for coronavirus spread in more of the state’s counties Wednesday after the governor decided last week to start relaxing crowd-size limits.
La Porte County remains in the orange COVID-19 spread threat level on the state's county metrics map, which was updated Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The county had 215 cases per 100,000 residents last week, with an all-test positivity rate of 10.61% and falling.
Much of Northwest Indiana has been upgraded to the yellow level, including Porter, Lake, St. Joseph, Starke and Pulaski counties. Jasper, Newton and Marshall counties also remain orange.
Across the state, the weekly tracking map updated labels four rural counties in the highest-risk red categories, down from 73 counties in that category three weeks ago.
This week’s map lists 59 counties in the orange category, and the 29 others as yellow in the four-level map. There are no counties in the safest blue category.
The improving per capita number of new infections and percentage of positive COVID-19 tests prompted Gov. Eric Holcomb to allow larger crowd sizes at many venues under his statewide public health order.
However, Indiana this week surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths since March, with the past three months being the deadliest even as hospitalizations and deaths have declined since early December.
The ISDH on Wednesday reported 1,480 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 631,331. Another 36 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 9,713 confirmed and 378 probable deaths.
There were 13 new cases reported in La Porte County, raising the total to 9,410 cases and 170 deaths, according to ISDH.
As of Wednesday, 611,429 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 166,131 were fully vaccinated.
State residents 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and first responders who regularly assist at emergencies to render medical assistance, are eligible to receive a vaccine.
On Tuesday, a longtime lawmaker returned to the Legislature after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis, told House members she was hospitalized for 18 days, including 11 in ICU, and was still using supplemental oxygen to breathe.
The 62-year-old Summers said everyone needs to take the coronavirus seriously and urged the wearing of face masks and hand washing to slow the spread of the virus.
Legislative leaders have declined to release information about how many lawmakers or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 infections since the General Assembly session began in early January.
Summers, who has been a House member since 1991, credited walking about 15 miles a week before she became sick with helping her survive COVID-19.
