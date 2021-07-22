MICHIGAN CITY — While it’s not your typical food truck, the vehicle parked at Weatherstone Village on Thursday certainly served the same purpose – providing children with healthy food through the summer.
The Michigan City Area Schools Food Service Department unveiled its new Kids Cruisin’ Cafe this summer, providing lunches for anyone 18 and under at locations all over the city. Also eligible are those over 18 years enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.
While the summer meals, funded with USDA Summer Feeding Program dollars, are nothing new, the converted MCAS school bus adds a distinctive new tough, according to Food Service director Cindy Licciardone.
“We bought the bus in 2019 to use for the 2020 school year, but then the pandemic hit and we never got to use it,” she said.
As she spoke, kids lined up outside to grab a meal of nachos, cheese and salsa; plus sunflower seeds and peaches from Bette Johnston and Kevin Flowers, Food Service employees who work the route.
Last year, the meals were packaged for five-day supplies and provided drive-thru style at several schools.
This year they were back on the road.
“We have one bus route that gets to four locations,” Licciardone said. “We provide a lunch, sometimes cold, but at least two days a week I like to have them hot.
“They are basically the same as the meals provided at school during the school or available during summer school.”
The menu varies by day, but can include hamburger sliders, hot dogs, Italian subs or ham and cheese, with milk, veggies and fruit provided daily.
Those include daily weekday stops at Garden Estates West, Weatherstone Village, Green Acres and Tall Timbers. The program will continue through July 30.
Other Food Service vehicles make other regular stops as well, including Cleveland Park, Joe Hawkins Park and Woodland Crossing. They also serve students enrolled in programs at the La Porte County Boys & Girls Club and the La Porte County Juvenile Service Center/NOVA-Elston.
In the past, the kids had to eat the meals on-site, she said, but again due to the pandemic, they are now allowed to take them home.
Or, if it’s raining, they can eat them right there inside the cafe on wheels.
Basically a mobile cafeteria, the bus has been converted with tables replacing the seats. They chose a bus with a lift to get the food – prepared at school – in and out more easily.
And the whole thing is wrapped in graphics, basically a billboard to make people more aware of the program, according to Licciardone.
“We basically converted a bus into a cafeteria on wheels,” she said. “We had to hire out the renovation work inside. Signature Graphics provided the signs, and Reprographic did the wrapping. The floors were done by La Rocco Floor Coverings.”
Even with the new look and tasty meals, Licciardone said they have been serving fewer meals this summer.
“Sometimes it’s busy and sometimes it’s not. It’s picked up since summer classes ended because kids no longer get breakfast and lunch at school.”
Licciardone believes the number of participants has dropped because of “there is a lot more public assistance available during the pandemic.”
Still the numbers are not small. Between the meals served at summer school, and the mobile units, she said about 21,000 breakfasts and lunches have been served this year since the program started June 14.
For a full schedule of stops and times, visit mcas.k12.in .us/Page/143. For more information, contact Licciardone at 219-873-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.