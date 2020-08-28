La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Musician Spotlight: Dana Chartier
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Popeyes restaurant will be built on site of former fire station in downtown La Porte
- La Porte considers further measures in crackdown against negligent landlords
- Michigan City Police arrest suspect wanted in at least 16 'Peeping Tom' cases
- NAACP offering help with utility payments as Indiana's disconnect moratorium ends
- Michigan City murder trial delayed after teen suspect shot in possible retaliation
- In brief
- Indiana residents told to keep wearing masks for another 30 days
- Michigan City Courthouse operations moving to former Brown Mackie building
- La Porte County Council members question high OT costs for deputies to man COIVD screening tents
- Police: Woman who drove away from traffic stop twice facing felony charge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.