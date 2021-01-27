INDIANAPOLIS — Students in Michigan City public schools will be returning to the classroom next week after state health officials moved the county up to the orange threat level for coronavirus spread.
The Indiana State Department of Health lowered the risk level for COVID-19 spread in most of the state’s counties, leaving only five rural counties in the most dangerous red category.
The lowering risk levels on the weekly tracking map updated Wednesday come as COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue across the state, and the pace of deaths, while declining recently, remains more than four times higher than last summer.
The tracking map labels only five of Indiana’s 92 counties in the most dangerous red category, four of those in southern Indiana. That is down from 34 counties last week and 73 two weeks ago.
La Porte County, and almost all of Northwest Indiana, were moved up to the second-worst orange level. The county had 293 cases per 100,000 residents last week, and an all-test positivity rate of 12.79 percent and falling.
The upgrade means Michigan City Area Schools will return to a hybrid schedule for the weeks of Feb. 1-5 and Feb. 8-12, the district announced Wednesday.
It will be the first time since November that students will return to their classrooms for in-person instruction.
For the next two weeks, students will continue remote schooling on Mondays and Fridays, and return for traditional classroom learning on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Schedules have not changed for students enrolled in the MCAS Online program and Michigan City Virtual Academy.
La Porte Community Schools will remain on the current hybrid schedule for at least one more week, officials announced Wednesday.
Noting the change to the orange spread level, officials said, “We are pleased to see the decline in overall cases and testing positivity, however our programming options recognize the Advisory Level rating which is still red.
“We will need two consecutive weeks at a lower spread level for the Advisory Level to drop to Orange. Therefore, we will operate in the Red programming mode for the week of Feb. 1-5, with in-person learning Tuesday through Thursday, and remote learning on Monday and Friday.”
The updated state map places 79 counties in the orange level, while eight counties, including Marshall County, moved into the yellow category.
Gov. Eric Holcomb also announced that effective Monday, he is easing up on gathering size restrictions, changing from total numbers allowed at events to a percentage of a location’s capacity.
That will run through February as state health officials continue to monitor recently improving COVID-19 data and deciding whether to tweak further.
“Thank you to every single person that has endured and lost and sacrificed so much,” Holcomb said. “We’re on the right path, but we never want to get ahead of ourselves or overreach.”
Counties in red and orange will be limited to 25 percent capacity, after being limited to a total of 25 people; yellow counties can go up to 50 percent capacity and counties in blue – of which there have been none since Nov. 4 – can operate at 100 percent capacity.
Holcomb said he was trying to balance “lives and livelihoods” with the relaxed restrictions.
“We are trending in the right direction,” he said. “We know what works in any environment and any situation and that’s got to do with continuing to physically distance and not cram into areas, and wearing face coverings.”
More than 477,000 Hoosiers have received at least their first dose and nearly 113,000 of those people have now received both doses and are considered fully immunized, according to Dr. Lindsay Weaver, ISDH chief medical officer.
She said the state has been informed its weekly vaccine allotments may increase from the approximately 78,000 doses per week it is getting now, which could help speed up distribution.
Weaver said the next eligibility group will be those 65-69 years old, a change from the state previously identifying those 60-plus as eligible.
That group could be up for their vaccines much sooner than later. “We hope to be able to do that soon, hopefully within the next week,” Weaver said. “We are just as anxious to expand the eligibility criteria.”
New eligibility is totally dependent on the availability of vaccines, she said.
Holcomb agreed, saying, “We’ll let the data drive our decisions, but I think it’s accurate to say ‘days’ not ‘weeks’.”
