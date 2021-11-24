A student passes an egg protection device off to a firefighter during the "Egg Crash Challenge" last week at Barker Middle School. The raw egg was to be dropped from 50 feet, in hopes it would survive the fall.
A Michigan City firefighter prepares to drop an egg, cradled in a student-designed device, from the basket of a fire truck. The winning teams created devices that allowed their eggs to fall first from 50 feet, then 75 feet, and then 100 feet.
Members of the winning teams gathered for a photo after the competition. A record six teams survived this year, including squads from Barker, Lake Hills and Pine schools, and a team from Sullair.
Photos provided / MCAS
Barker STEM teacher Amy Hamann celebrates after an egg did not crack after falling 75 feet. Teams from several schools and local businesses took part in the Challenge.
MICHIGAN CITY – A record six teams survived the annual Egg Crash Challenge at Barker Middle School last week.
Amy Hamann, STEM teacher at Barker, organizes the activity each year and invites schools and local businesses to design and create a device that will allow a raw egg to survive a fall from several feet high without cracking.
