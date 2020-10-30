INDIANAPOLIS — La Porte County set a new high for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day as the Indiana Department of Health reported 74 new confirmed infections Friday.
Statewide, more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases were reported for the second straight day as the state’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge.
The previous highs for La Porte County had been 70 cases reported on April 15 in the early days of the pandemic, and 64 cases reported on Oct. 15. The county now has a total of 2,562 confirmed cases and 67 deaths, according to ISDH.
Cases in the county, according to La Porte County Health Department data through Wednesday, shows 1,013 cases in La Porte, 884 in Michigan City, 96 in Westville and 65 in Rolling Prairie.
There are 35 cases in Union Mills, 26 each in Kingsford Heights and Mill Creek; 24 in Hanna, 23 in Wanatah, 13 in LaCrosse, and 4 each in Long Beach and Trail Creek.
The county total also includes 243 cases at the Westville Correctional Facility and 24 at the Indiana State Prison, according to local health department data.
Statewide on Friday, the ISDH reported 3,205 new cases, bringing the total to 175,893 confirmed cases. Fridays results stemmed from a record 41,181 tests reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to ISDH.
The new infections reported Friday came one day after the state agency reported 3,649 new infections. Those cases set a daily high of new cases and were the first time Indiana had recorded more than 3,000 in one day.
Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed cases rose to 2,608, according to the health department’s daily update. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic and more than triple the seven-day rolling average of 858 the agency reported on Sept. 22.
A total of 4,050 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 26 from Thursday. Another 236 probable deaths have been reported.
The coronavirus dashboard also showed that 1,662 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus. That’s down slightly from the 1,733 that Thursday’s update showed – a number that was highest since early April.
More than 70 percent of Indiana’s ICU beds are in use, according to the health department, more than at any other point in the pandemic so far.
Hospitalizations have grown since Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Sept. 23 his decision to lift nearly all of Indiana’s COVID-19 restrictions while extending the statewide mask mandate.
To date, 1,684,783 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 2,863,919 tests have been reported since Feb. 26.
There have been 28,296 tests reported from La Porte County, where the 7-day moving positivity rate was 9.6 percent for all tests reported and 12.7 percent for unique individuals tested for the week ending Oct. 23. Statewide those rates are 9.0 percent and 12.3 percent respectively.
Holcomb late Friday afternoon issued an executive order extending the state’s public health emergency that was due to expire Sunday for another 30 days. It’s the eighth extension of the emergency he originally declared in March.
